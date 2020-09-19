1/1
Judy J. Barton
1945 - 2020
Judy J. Barton, age 75 of Midland, TX, passed away September 16, 2020. She was born April 2, 1945 in Midland, Texas to the late Monroe and Vera Mae Thurman. Judy married Garland Barton on July 7, 1966 and together they raised three children. For over 20 years Judy owned the Cubby Hole located downtown Midland, on Big Spring and Illinois. She loved cooking and reading especially the Bible. She is survived by her children John Barton (Sherri Barton) of Midland, TX, Jason Barton of Midland, TX and Bobbie Jo Barrera (Jose Daniel Barrera Mendoza) of Costa Rica, six grandchildren; Alyssa Barton, Kelley Gibbs, Karie Gibbs, Allie Seaman, Cameron Barton, and Chase Barton as well as one great-grandchild Ellie Seaman. In addition to her children she is survived by her sisters, Opal Sutton, Betty Henry, Iva Treadway, Mona Maxwell. She is preceded in death by her husband, Garland F. Barton; siblings, Tex Thurman, Jack Thurman, Bobby Thurman, and Pauline Thurman. In keeping Judy's wishes, cremation services have been chosen. Arrangements are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home
1502 N Lamesa Rd
Midland, TX 79701
(432) 683-5577
