Judy Kay James Harvey, 65, of Midland, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Bellview Baptist Church in Midland. Judy was born on July 5, 1954 to Joyce and Billy James in Seagraves, TX. She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1972 and worked as a bookkeeper. She loved attending all the kid's various activities and spending time with her family. Judy is survived by her husband, Ronnie Wayne Harvey; son, Ronnie Dale Harvey (Valerie); daughter, Mistie Elaine Harvey; sister, Nelda Elaine Lewis (David); sister, Carolyn Sue Barnes; 7 grandchildren, 1 grandson in law, 9 great grandchildren, 4 nieces, 7 great nieces and nephews and 3 great-great nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Billy Otto James; mother, Joyce Elaine James and brother, Billy Dale James. Memorials can be donated to the . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sept. 13, 2019