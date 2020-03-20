Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Lynn Coleman. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Visitation 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Judy Coleman passed away from the side effects of Parkinson's Disease on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was 77 years old. An only child, she was born Judy Uhrig February 7, 1943 in Santa Maria, California. The family moved to Midland in 1948. At an early age she was bitten by the ballet bug and marveled at troupes such as the Ballet Russe that traveled through Midland in the fifties. She graduated Midland High School and at Texas Christian University took a double major in ballet and theatre. Judy successfully auditioned for the Radio City Music Hall Ballet Corp in New York City and as the shortest member of the group she danced several seasons at the end of the line. She made lifelong friends from the experience. In 1991 Judy had moved back to Midland and opened her own studio, Coleman Academy, a school of ballet for girls (and a few boys) of all ages. The following year she founded Midland Festival Ballet as a non-profit performance outlet for her students. The production grew to a full-length version of "The Nutcracker" with live music from the Midland-Odessa Symphony and Chorale. At its 25th year Celebration the MFB Board established the Judy Coleman Scholarship Fund, which provides pointe shoes and lessons for promising children needing assistance. Over the years several students have moved on to professional careers. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Nell Uhrig. She is survived by her husband Bill Warren of Midland and his children Shannon Cochran of Kingwood and Kelly Blankenship of Plano. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Ellis Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Judy Coleman Scholarship Fund, Midland Festival Ballet, P.O. Box 52034, Midland, Texas 79710.

