Judy Marie Sprague, 75 of MIdland, TX passed from this life on September 5, 2020. She was born December 4, 1944 to Chester Edward DeKay and Effie Vansile in Bradford, Pennsylvania. She is survived by her loving husband Howard Sprague. Judy is also survived by her son, Gari (Michelle) Scott Sprague, daughters, Michelle Vsetula, Terry (Daniel) Sprague and Shirley (Dwayne) Tarpley. No Service Are Scheduled At This Time Arrangements are entrusted to American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Crematory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store