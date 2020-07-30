Judy Scott Hanks, 73, of Midland passed away on July 27, 2020 in Lubbock, TX. Judy was born on January 3, 1947 in Roscoe, TX to Raymond and Oleta McFarland Scott. She grew up with her two sisters, Nelda and Kay. She graduated from Blackwell High School in 1965. After moving to Midland, she met the love of her life, Dan Hudson Hanks, and the two were married in Midland on October 16, 1971. She worked for several years as a secretary for the Department of Public Safety and Midland County. When her son Hudson was born, she knew it was her mission to be a homemaker, which she did wonderfully for the remainder of her life. Judy and Dan were members of Northwestern Baptist Church in Midland. She loved her family, grandchildren, her church, and the word of God. Her greatest joy was loving her Lord Jesus Christ, having accepted His gracious gift of salvation when she was a girl. She is preceded in death by her parents. Judy is survived by her loving husband, Dan; Son, Hudson Hanks and wife LeAnn; grandchildren, Micayla and Riley Hanks; sisters, Nelda Cranford and family and Kay Kovach and family; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended church family. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, July 31, 2020 at Fairmount Cemetery in San Angelo, Texas. Services will be available to watch live via the Harper Funeral Home Facebook page, which can be found at www.facebook.com/harperfhandcrematory
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Northwestern Baptist Church, 3901 Mockingbird Lane, Midland, Texas 79707 with Pastor Bob Highley officiating. Services will also be available to watch remotely at www.nwbcmidland.org
. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Judy's name to Northwestern Baptist Church. Friends and family can sign the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com
. "If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and cleanse us from all unrighteousness." 1 John 1:9