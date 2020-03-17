Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Wynell Jones Guelker. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Send Flowers Notice

Judy Wynell Jones Guelker, passed Friday, March 13, 2020 in Midland TX at the age of 76. She passed following a lengthy illness surrounded by loved ones at her home. She was born in Wichita Falls, TX on January 28, 1944 to the parents of Ted T Thompson and Opal 'Dee' Thompson. She attended Midland High School and then began working for Southwestern Bell in 1960. She married Oren Jones and had three daughters. In October 1991 she married James Anthony 'Tony' Guelker and they remained married for 28 years. She remained with Southwestern Bell from 1960 until February 2002. While working at Southwestern Bell during her 42 year employment she made lifelong friends who remained in touch. She started out as a switchboard operator working split shifts with party lines and moved her way into becoming one of the first women communication technicians in the Midland area. Upon retirement she became a lifetime member of the Southwestern Bell Pioneers. She went on to work for the Post Office for the next 10 years starting in 2003 before moving to her final job at Legacy Reserves beginning in October 2013. While at Legacy Judy made many, many, friends that she held dear and near to her heart. She truly loved going to work there every single day. She loved how much fun she was able to have while delivering her mail from office to office and visiting with each employee she met along the way. Halloween and Christmas events with her great-grandchildren at Legacy Reserve brought her great joy. To be able to dress up and bring them in for pictures, fun and festivities was the highlight of her time at Legacy Reserves. Judy enjoyed traveling, camping and raising her children. She had 8 grandchildren that called her Grandma who enjoyed playing in the backyard, feeding the fish in the pond and riding with her to buy scratch off lottery tickets. Judy also had 20 great-grandchildren whom called her GiGi and she adored dearly. She also spent many hours with them in the backyard planting flowers and giving the children a push on the swing. Judy and Tony spent much of their time in the backyard with Judy all dolled up on her riding lawnmower with her big floppy hat. They also spent time in Sweetwater TX making improvements to the property where they kept their cows and goats affectionately named after all their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her earlier years Judy enjoyed bowling on several teams with the SW Bell group of friends. She enjoyed volunteering for SW Bell's Pioneers and also enjoyed playing Bingo and attending country music concerts. In the last few years of her life she tried to attend as many of the older country music artists at smaller venues as possible. She is proceeded by her parents; Ted and Dee Thompson. Both younger siblings; Tedda L McAner and Stephen T Thompson. Her niece; Dawn D Thompson and great-grandson; Keighden L Garza-Wooten. She is survived by her spouse James Anthony 'Tony' Gaulker and her three children; Wyndee K Kalisek (Ron) and children Valerie Baumann (William) and 1 son, Anthony Justin 'AJ' Kalisek (Lori) and 2 daughters; Leighsa Jones and children Jonathon Wooten (Arianna) and 3 sons, Victorria 'Atleigh' Galindo (Michael) and 3 daughters and 1 son, Kaydee Wooten and 1 son; Robin Saverance (Jess) and children Jessica Saverance (Isaac) and 1 son, Christina Stickel (Caleb) and 3 sons and 3 daughters, Ridge Saverance and 1 son and 1 daughter. She is also survived by her mother-in-law Elisabatha 'Betty' Guelker and her 98 year old WW2 survivor Uncle Clovis Thompson. Judy is also survived by 1 niece and nephew; Monica and Dax, and several cousins. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr David Watkins and his office staff with a special thank you to Mary and Rachel. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Midland Police Department and the Pioneers of Southwestern Bell.

Judy Wynell Jones Guelker, passed Friday, March 13, 2020 in Midland TX at the age of 76. She passed following a lengthy illness surrounded by loved ones at her home. She was born in Wichita Falls, TX on January 28, 1944 to the parents of Ted T Thompson and Opal 'Dee' Thompson. She attended Midland High School and then began working for Southwestern Bell in 1960. She married Oren Jones and had three daughters. In October 1991 she married James Anthony 'Tony' Guelker and they remained married for 28 years. She remained with Southwestern Bell from 1960 until February 2002. While working at Southwestern Bell during her 42 year employment she made lifelong friends who remained in touch. She started out as a switchboard operator working split shifts with party lines and moved her way into becoming one of the first women communication technicians in the Midland area. Upon retirement she became a lifetime member of the Southwestern Bell Pioneers. She went on to work for the Post Office for the next 10 years starting in 2003 before moving to her final job at Legacy Reserves beginning in October 2013. While at Legacy Judy made many, many, friends that she held dear and near to her heart. She truly loved going to work there every single day. She loved how much fun she was able to have while delivering her mail from office to office and visiting with each employee she met along the way. Halloween and Christmas events with her great-grandchildren at Legacy Reserve brought her great joy. To be able to dress up and bring them in for pictures, fun and festivities was the highlight of her time at Legacy Reserves. Judy enjoyed traveling, camping and raising her children. She had 8 grandchildren that called her Grandma who enjoyed playing in the backyard, feeding the fish in the pond and riding with her to buy scratch off lottery tickets. Judy also had 20 great-grandchildren whom called her GiGi and she adored dearly. She also spent many hours with them in the backyard planting flowers and giving the children a push on the swing. Judy and Tony spent much of their time in the backyard with Judy all dolled up on her riding lawnmower with her big floppy hat. They also spent time in Sweetwater TX making improvements to the property where they kept their cows and goats affectionately named after all their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her earlier years Judy enjoyed bowling on several teams with the SW Bell group of friends. She enjoyed volunteering for SW Bell's Pioneers and also enjoyed playing Bingo and attending country music concerts. In the last few years of her life she tried to attend as many of the older country music artists at smaller venues as possible. She is proceeded by her parents; Ted and Dee Thompson. Both younger siblings; Tedda L McAner and Stephen T Thompson. Her niece; Dawn D Thompson and great-grandson; Keighden L Garza-Wooten. She is survived by her spouse James Anthony 'Tony' Gaulker and her three children; Wyndee K Kalisek (Ron) and children Valerie Baumann (William) and 1 son, Anthony Justin 'AJ' Kalisek (Lori) and 2 daughters; Leighsa Jones and children Jonathon Wooten (Arianna) and 3 sons, Victorria 'Atleigh' Galindo (Michael) and 3 daughters and 1 son, Kaydee Wooten and 1 son; Robin Saverance (Jess) and children Jessica Saverance (Isaac) and 1 son, Christina Stickel (Caleb) and 3 sons and 3 daughters, Ridge Saverance and 1 son and 1 daughter. She is also survived by her mother-in-law Elisabatha 'Betty' Guelker and her 98 year old WW2 survivor Uncle Clovis Thompson. Judy is also survived by 1 niece and nephew; Monica and Dax, and several cousins. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr David Watkins and his office staff with a special thank you to Mary and Rachel. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Midland Police Department and the Pioneers of Southwestern Bell. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close