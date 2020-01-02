Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia Anne (Preuit) Klocksiem. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Julia Anne (Preuit) Klocksiem was born on March 1, 1967, in Ruidoso, New Mexico, to Victoria (Perdue) Preuit and Otis E. ("Bunk") Preuit. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Julie is survived by her loving husband, John Klocksiem, her three children, Shane Dejacimo and Victoria (Lamb) Floyd, both of Midland, Katherine (Katie) Lamb of Johnstown, Colorado, three grandchildren, her father, Bunk Preuit of Pagosa Springs, Colorado, her mother, Victoria Pepper and husband, Ron, of Midland, and her aunt and uncle, Ethalynn and Les Tollett of Clovis, New Mexico. She was preceded in death by her beloved grandparents, Dan and Etha Preuit of Milnesand (mill-in-sand), New Mexico, by her maternal grandmother, Helen McCarty of Ruidoso, and her uncle, Dale Preuit. In 1980, when she and her mother moved to Midland, Julie attended San Jacinto Jr. High. After SJ, she attended Midland High School. When she moved to Colorado, she briefly attended Aimes Community College. Julie always loved, and had a real talent for many forms of music, and she adored animals. Her musical accomplishments included singing, playing the clarinet, and composing her own piano music. Her grandmother, Etha taught her to play by writing the notes on the keys of the old stand-up piano at their cattle ranch where Julie loved spending time. She particularly loved all the ranch animals: The beautiful and gentle bay stallion named Jim, all the milk-pen calves, assorted chickens, cats, and her grandma's dog, 'ol Coffee, who must've been older than Julie's grandmother. In addition to the registered quarter horses he bred, her grandad bought her a little white pony she named Silver. Her grandad would saddle up Silver, not always a willing participant, hoist Julie up onto the saddle, and she would beam as she rode in endless circles around the corral. Some of Julie's happiest childhood memories were of her time at that old ranch with her grandparents. After she married, she enjoyed cooking for her own family, reading, and she loved taking care of and playing with her dogs, especially her old Schnauzer, Toby, her devoted companion who would sit with her in her recliner while she read. Julie was a sweet and loving presence, and her kindness and gentle nature will be missed forever by her family and by all those who knew her. The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses and doctors of Midland Memorial Hospital, as well as her hospice nurses. Their wonderful kindness to her and to her family will always be remembered. Thank you so much. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lone Star Animal Sanctuary. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

