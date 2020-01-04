Julia Edith Drake, 89, of Midland, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at Manor Park. She was born May 5, 1930 in Midland to the late Julia (Potter) and Herd Midkiff. The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. at Ellis Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Cotton Flat Baptist Church with Pastor Rick Holeman officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Please visit ellisfunerals.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jan. 4, 2020