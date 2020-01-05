Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia Edith Drake. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Cotton Flat Baptist Church Send Flowers Notice

Julia Edith Drake, 89, of Midland, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at Manor Park. She was born May 5, 1930 in Midland to the late Julia (Potter) and Herd Midkiff. She was a graduate of Midland High School and a faithful member of Cotton Flat Baptist Church. She married Glenn Drake on March 15, 1949. Julia worked with her brother, Bob Midkiff, at their insurance agency, Midkiff and Associates. She loved bowling and playing forty-two Dominoes. She loved her family and her children and grandchildren were the center of her life. Julia is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Drake; brother, Bob Midkiff; and parents, Herd and Julia Midkiff. She is survived by her son, Gary Glenn Drake and wife Laura; daughter, Gwendolyn Jobe and husband Gary; brother, John Midkiff and wife Mary Lou; sister-in-law, Toni Midkiff; four grandchildren, Glenn Drake and wife Karen, Kim Eckstein and husband Art, Duane Jobe and wife Wendy, and Shane Jobe and wife Elizabeth; and nine great grandchildren. The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Ellis Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.at Cotton Flat Baptist Church with Pastor Rick Holeman officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Nephews Johnny Midkiff, Greg Midkiff, Herd Midkiff, Randy Stephen, T. J. Midkiff, and Michael Midkiff will serve as pallbearers. The family would like to especially thank all of the caretakers and nurses at Manor Park Younger Center and to the hospice nurse, chaplain and employees. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Hospice of Midland or the .

Julia Edith Drake, 89, of Midland, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at Manor Park. She was born May 5, 1930 in Midland to the late Julia (Potter) and Herd Midkiff. She was a graduate of Midland High School and a faithful member of Cotton Flat Baptist Church. She married Glenn Drake on March 15, 1949. Julia worked with her brother, Bob Midkiff, at their insurance agency, Midkiff and Associates. She loved bowling and playing forty-two Dominoes. She loved her family and her children and grandchildren were the center of her life. Julia is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Drake; brother, Bob Midkiff; and parents, Herd and Julia Midkiff. She is survived by her son, Gary Glenn Drake and wife Laura; daughter, Gwendolyn Jobe and husband Gary; brother, John Midkiff and wife Mary Lou; sister-in-law, Toni Midkiff; four grandchildren, Glenn Drake and wife Karen, Kim Eckstein and husband Art, Duane Jobe and wife Wendy, and Shane Jobe and wife Elizabeth; and nine great grandchildren. The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Ellis Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.at Cotton Flat Baptist Church with Pastor Rick Holeman officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Nephews Johnny Midkiff, Greg Midkiff, Herd Midkiff, Randy Stephen, T. J. Midkiff, and Michael Midkiff will serve as pallbearers. The family would like to especially thank all of the caretakers and nurses at Manor Park Younger Center and to the hospice nurse, chaplain and employees. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Hospice of Midland or the . Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jan. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close