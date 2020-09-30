1/1
Julia Herrell Stafford
Julia Herrell Stafford passed into her heavenly home on September 25, 2020, her 78th birthday, while surrounded by family and friends at her home in Dallas, Texas. Born in Lubbock, Tx., on September 25, 1942, Julia was the youngest daughter of Robert R. "Sody" and Virgina Herrell of Midland, Tx. She graduated from Midland High School in 1961, then moved to Lubbock, where she attended Texas Tech University and was an art major. While at Tech, Julia met her future husband Richard W. Stafford. They married on March 29, 1964. Julia is survived by her husband; her loving daughters, Kim Worrell and Kelly Ann Stafford; two beautiful granddaughters, Madison and Isabella Worrell; and Julia's sister, Sharon Floyd of Midland. Everyone knew Julia for her generous heart. She went out of her way to help others and never asked for anything in return. Julia was a quiet philanthropist who gave without question to causes close to her heart, supporting cancer research, children's health, Alzheimer's research, animal welfare, and the arts throughout the Dallas area. Julia was a talented artist who loved to draw and paint. In 1989, she illustrated and co-published Stop the Clock, We're On a Roll, a comedic memoir written by her sister Sharon for their parents' 60th wedding anniversary to remind them of the family's hilarious antics while growing up in West Texas. She often combined her passion and talent by painting personalized ceramics as gifts for those she loved. Julia's fondest memories were of the time she spent traveling with her family and friends. She always looked forward to leaving the men behind and taking her girls on their annual trip to the Broadmoor, just as her mom had done with her and her sister. Julia also adored the holidays, and decorating for Christmas was something she reveled in every year. She lived and laughed surrounded by her daughters and girlfriends-shopping, dining, or simply enjoying an evening at home with her adorable cocker spaniels. She was a beautiful woman, inside and out and will be missed by all. Julia is preceded in death by the parents who adored her. There will be a visitation on Wednesday, September 30 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Ted Dickey West Funeral Home. Services will be held at Church of the Holy Communion Cathedral on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with burial to follow at Frankford Cemetery.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Ted Dickey West Funeral Home
OCT
1
Service
02:00 PM
Church of the Holy Communion Cathedral
OCT
1
Burial
Frankford Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ted Dickey West Funeral Home
7990 Geo Bush Turnpike
Dallas, TX 75252
9724076070
