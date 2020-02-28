Julia Mary Reeves Welker, age 89, passed away February 26, 2020. She was born in Pampa, TX. to John Thomas and Myrtle Dawes. She is survived by sons Mike Reeves (Janice), Pat Reeves (Peg), Johnnie Reeves, step-son Joe Welker (Ruth), Brother John Dawes (Marilyn), 20 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and several nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents, husband J.H. Reeves, daughter Sherrie Ferree and Julia's previous husband before J.H. Reeves, Tony Welker. Special thanks to Julia's caregiver and friend of 17 years, Luc Armendariz, to Hospice and the staff at Midland Memorial Hospital and Manor Park. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Crestview Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Midland or Crestview Baptist Church building fund.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 28, 2020