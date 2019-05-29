Julia Michelle Moore, 50, of Killeen was taken entirely too soon on Monday, May 20, 2019. Julia, known to friends and family as Michelle, was born on September 20, 1968 to Jack and Emily Moore in El Paso, TX. Michelle has a passion for shoes, purses, and makeup. You could often find Michelle giving her daughters and friends makeovers or spending time with her son. Michelle was known for her dedication to her children and her fierce protectiveness of her family. Michelle's laughter was contagious. She was beautiful; her charisma and laughter will never be forgotten. A visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at One Hope Church of Christ in Midland, TX. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at One Hope Church of Christ with Marvin Gaskins officiating. Following services will be cremation with a burial held at a later date at Sunset Cemetery in Odessa, TX. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Emily Moore. She is survived by; her daughter, Meagan Stafford of Killeen; her son, Marcus Barbour of Killeen; her brothers, Jack Moore of Plano, Michael Moore of Midland; and her loving companion, Mark Stafford of Killeen. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her GoFundMe page, https://www.gofundme.com/meaganmarcus
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 29, 2019