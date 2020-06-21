Julian Lopez, 83 of Midland, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel from 8:00 am-6:00pm, with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 21, 2020.