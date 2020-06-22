Julian Lopez, 83 of Midland, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel from 8:00 am-6:00pm, with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Julian Gutierrez López was born on December 14, 1936 to Simón López and Cruz Gutierrez López in Midland, Texas. He was raised and reared in Midland attending elementary and junior high and attending Midland High School graduating in 1956. He met and later married his high school sweetheart. He was involved in all sports; football, baseball and excelled at track. He played sports his whole life. One highlight was being asked by George H.W. Bush to play on his pony league team. He talked about that experience with pride. He received many honors in track at Midland High being coached by Edwin Nixon. He received a track scholarship to Howard College in Big Spring. He married Manuela Alva in 1957 and together they raised their family. Julián was an avid sports fan. He continued his running throughout his life running road races with his Midland Road Runners Club friends. He loved baseball and played with the Midland Colts from 1950-1965 and continued playing on various teams. He was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan and taught his family to be one as well! He enjoyed attending many Dallas Cowboys games with his family and attending Aggie football games with his son-in-law. He attended every home high school football game both Midland and Lee High but was very partial to MHS, and many Chaparral basketball games. He volunteered for several community service organizations: Hospice of Midland, the YMCA where he occasionally taught Water Aerobics, he spent hundreds of hours at the YMCA. His favorite place to volunteer was at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. He was a family man and a very Catholic Christian. His faith was his rock. He served as an initial Extraordinary Minister of the Holy Eucharist, he prepared many couples for the sacrament of marriage and assisted at daily mass and served as a sacristan. Fr. Ed De León dubbed him "monsignor" because he spent so much time with him and at church. He worked for West Texas Office Supply for many years, later he worked as a draftsman for Superior Oil Company, and then for Mobil where he retired after 31 years of service. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Manuela Alva López, his three daughters, Terry Raney (Ricky) of Kerrville, Tina Ortez (Pete) of Midland, María Elena Moya (Robert) of San Antonio. His sisters Judy Ochoa of San Antonio and Micaela Palma Barrera (Terry) of Mesquite. Six grandchildren, Nicholas Corralez of Los Angeles, Julian Reyes of San Antonio, Jessica Reyes of San Antonio, Peter Ortez of San Francisco, Joseph Reyes of Midland and JP Ortez of Midland and six great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, his son Julian A. López Jr., his brothers Paulino and Juan, his sisters Maria Elena López, Angelina Medina, Mary Helen Reynero and infant grandson Moses. The family would like to express their gratitude to Jimmy at Lincare who supplied oxygen and cared dearly for Julian and to Tyonn Barbera at Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas and Dr. Manish Dimri for his wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Casa de Amigos or Hospice of Midland. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 22, 2020.