Juliana Flores
Juliana Flores passed away May 12, 2020. Funeral service were held Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 4:00p.m. till 9:00p.m at Stanton Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Sierra Blanca, Texas at Sierra Blanca Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memory son, Roberto "Beto" Flores. Arrangements were under the direction of Stanton Memorial Funeral Home and Chapel.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home
1502 N Lamesa Rd
Midland, TX 79701
(432) 683-5577
