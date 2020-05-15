Or Copy this URL to Share

Juliana Flores passed away May 12, 2020. Funeral service were held Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 4:00p.m. till 9:00p.m at Stanton Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Sierra Blanca, Texas at Sierra Blanca Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memory son, Roberto "Beto" Flores. Arrangements were under the direction of Stanton Memorial Funeral Home and Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store