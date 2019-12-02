June Jarrett, age 68, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, November 29, 2019. June was born on June 21, 1951 in Midland to Elma Jean and Ronald Jarrett. She graduated from Midland High School in 1969, where she was a star on the Bulldog Tennis Team. June was a life-long member of First Christian Church where she volunteered with the Food Bank. June was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Jarrett, and her mother, Elma Jean Henderson, and step-father, Richard L. Henderson. She is survived by her sister, Susan Jarrett of Austin, Texas, and niece Kathryn. June is also survived by her step-sister, Susan Askins, and the family's good friend, Mary Lou Cassidy. The family would like to thank MHMR, Visiting Angels, Mabel Adebayo and Helen Larsen for their special care. Memorials may be made to Susie G. Noble Scholarship Fund at Midland College or to First Christian Church. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First Christian Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 2, 2019