Justene Ethyl Bohren, of Midland, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Odessa, Texas, at the age of 95. Born January 22, 1925, in Jonesboro, Arkansas, to Onie Patterson and Bonnie B. Hendrix, Justene was raised in and around the Valley View area of Craighead County. Justene graduated from Jonesboro High School, class of 1942, and married Leonard Douglas Bishop, Sr. from the Herman Community in Arkansas. Justene was in the workforce much of her life and was a volunteer in the women's civilian WWII effort, helping build B52 Bombers in the Seattle, Washington factories. Her children enjoyed Justene's recollections of working in the wings of the aircraft and of General James Harold Doolittle's inspections at the factory. Justene is preceded in death by Leonard Douglas Bishop, Sr.; second husband, Robert E. Bohren; and brother, Waymon E. Patterson. She is survived by her three children, Leonard Douglas Bishop, Jr. of Bella Vista, Arkansas, Karen J. Norton of Spring Branch, Texas, and Darrel R. Bishop of Midland, Texas; two grandchildren, Lorrie Stevens and husband, Trevor, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Justin Norton and wife, Brandi, of Spring Branch, Texas; six great grandchildren; and one great-great grandson. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, beginning at 10:00 AM at McDaniel Cemetery in Jonesboro, where Justene will be laid to rest beside her loving mother, Bonnie Hendrix. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Justene's honor to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
by visiting their website, https://www.stjude.org/
, or by phone, (800) 805-5856. We are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance to fifty individuals at one time, while observing social distancing guidelines. All attendees must furnish and wear their own masks before entering the building.