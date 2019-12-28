Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Justin Andrew Fregia. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Known to God as his child before the foundation of the world, Justin Andrew Fregia went to be with his Savior November 22, 2019. Born September 12, 1978, raised in Odessa, TX, Justin is survived by his wife Christina of Dallas, father James (Jim) Fregia of Odessa, mother Martha (Muff) Fregia of Midland, brothers James (and his wife Merie) of Toluca Lake CA, Joel (and his wife Leigh) of Midland, a niece, nephews, and many dear friends. Justin was known for his exceptional intellect; wicked sense of humor; gourmet cooking; beautiful bass voice; devotion to Christina; loyalty; and for his service to our country and to his church, where he was a deacon, Sunday School teacher, and sang in the choir alongside Christina. He developed many friendships as he trained for races, including triathlons and an Ironman. He was always "on mission" with quiet strength. Justin graduated from Texas Academy of Math & Science, United States Military Academy, and received his MBA from the U of Chicago School of Business. His academic and professional accomplishments, though, were dwarfed by his magnetic personality. He was an amazing person, and all who knew him were better for it. After burial with military honors at DFW National Cemetery, 11:00 a.m. on Jan 10, 2020, there will be a 2:00 p.m. memorial service at Park Cities Presbyterian Church, 4124 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219, to be live-streamed on

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019

