Justin Blaine Wilkinson, 28, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. The family will receive friends 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Branch @ npw, 3800 N. Big Spring Street, Midland, Texas. Justin was born on August 22, 1990 to D'Ann and Troy Wilkinson in Midland. Justin loves all things outdoors and sports. He loved spending time with his children and teaching them everything he could. He loved to aggravate and tease and make everyone around him laugh. He was passionate about teaching Branson to play baseball and how to work with his hands. He loved spoiling Brynlee and making sure she knew she was a princess. Justin graduated from Greenwood High School in 2009 and went into the oilfield. He had a passion for his work and the people he worked with. He loved mentoring and sharing all of the knowledge he could with the people around him. Justin is survived by his wife Lacy, son Branson and daughter Brynlee, his father Troy Wilkinson and Roger Becker and mother D'Ann Becker, his grandmother's Louise Vestal and Kathy Thornton, multiple siblings Heather Wilkinson, Danny and Shannon Estrada, Ray and Ashley Tercero, Meaghan Villa, numerous nieces and nephews, and loving aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Charlie O Vestal, Lena Elrod, AB Elrod, Euell and Ella Vestal,. his cousin Samuel Thomas. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

