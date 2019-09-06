Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Justin Lee Orr. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Justin Lee Orr Born June 7, 1984 left this world August 26, 2019. Justin loved his family and had the biggest heart. He was good at cheering people up and would likely give someone the shirt of his back if they needed it. He was an incredibly gifted artist on many different levels. He had many talents and enjoyed Texas coast fishing, working on cars, bow hunting, baking and gardening. He could strike up a conversation with about anyone and make them feel good. He was a good reminder of how to find joy in the little things. He was much loved will be greatly missed. He is survived by his mother Sandra Dobson and his siblings Teresa Randall and Andrew Grannis.

