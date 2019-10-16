Justina Badillo, 84, of Midland passed away Monday, October 14, 2019. A viewing will begin at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home, with a rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 18, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 16, 2019