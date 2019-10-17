Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Justina L. Badillo. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Viewing 12:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Funeral Mass 2:00 PM Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church Send Flowers Notice

Justina L. Badillo was called home on October 14, 2019. She is now at peace in her new dwelling! Her mind is clear, her green eyes once again appreciate the wonders and the beauty of her heavenly home, she can now breathe without pain and she, once again is reunited with her daughter Rosa E. Estrada, her mother Luisa Lozano, and all of her Heavenly family. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Ana Silva, Isabel Pimentel and her sons-in-law, JR Silva, Octaviano Pimentel; her sons, Jaime Favela, Santos Lozano, Armando Lozano and daughters-in-law, Maria Favela, and Cecilia Lozano. She also has her sisters, Maria Luisa Dodd, Maria Griselda Lozano, and Anita Reyes. Doña Tina also had many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a housewife in the last part of her life and from her early youth, born in Mexico, she struggled to find a better life for her children. She worked tirelessly to be both father and mother walking long distances to her daily jobs. She would carry sacks of groceries from Del Rio, Texas to Acuña, Mexico, so that her children would have the best. All of her children grew up to be good, working people - and she was so proud! She loved to go to garage sales and would buy tons of clothes and home objects, but these weren't for her, she would package all of it and return to Mexico to give to those most needy. She married Gabriel Badillo and they shared 22 years until his death. We loved her and forever will hold her in our hearts. Well done, well done indeed. A viewing will begin at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home, with a rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 18, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

