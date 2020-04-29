Karen G. Hendrix, of Midland, Texas, was called home to her Heavenly Father on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the age of 67, after battling a long illness. Karen was born in Abilene, Texas on August 3, 1952 to J.C. and May Bell Copeland. She graduated from Midland High School in 1971 and shortly after met the love of her life, Harley D. Hendrix, whom she married on February 12, 1972. They had 39 wonderful years together. Karen worked for Dr. John C. Dean for many years and later on at West Texas Orthopedics until early 2019. She had a wonderful way with people and was very dedicated to her job. Karen loved being with her family and her nieces and nephews were her life. She was truly an aunt that every child deserves. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harley D. Hendrix, both of her parents, J.C. and May Bell Copeland. She is survived by her sister Linda Owen (Bill) of Miller Grove, TX; her brothers, Jackie Copeland (Pam) of Dallas, TX, Terry Copeland (Carolyn), Roger Copeland (Shelly) and Coyet Copeland (Julie), all of Midland, TX; nephews , Jeff Copeland (Melanie), Todd Swaim (Kathy), Chris Copeland (Krystal), Ryan Copeland (Shauna), Kyle Copeland; nieces, Ami Jones (Adam), Sarah Burger (Dusty), Laura Jones (Sam) and Paige Moss (Chris); great nephews, Curt Copeland, Hudson & Liam Jones, Mason Burger, Copeland Jones and Austin Moss; great nieces, Hayley Copeland, Mallory Burger and Paisleigh Moss; great great nephew and niece, Luke and James Marie Copeland. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Texas Oncology - Midland Allison Cancer Center, Gifts of Hope, PO Box 1323, Midland, TX 79702 or West Texas Food Bank, 1601 Westcliff Drive, Midland, TX 79703. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 29, 2020