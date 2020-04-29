Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Karen G. Hendrix, of Midland, Texas, was called home to her Heavenly Father on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the age of 67, after battling a long illness. Karen was born in Abilene, Texas on August 3, 1952 to J.C. and May Bell Copeland. She graduated from Midland High School in 1971 and shortly after met the love of her life, Harley D. Hendrix, whom she married on February 12, 1972. They had 39 wonderful years together. Karen worked for Dr. John C. Dean for many years and later on at West Texas Orthopedics until early 2019. She had a wonderful way with people and was very dedicated to her job. Karen loved being with her family and her nieces and nephews were her life. She was truly an aunt that every child deserves. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harley D. Hendrix, both of her parents, J.C. and May Bell Copeland. She is survived by her sister Linda Owen (Bill) of Miller Grove, TX; her brothers, Jackie Copeland (Pam) of Dallas, TX, Terry Copeland (Carolyn), Roger Copeland (Shelly) and Coyet Copeland (Julie), all of Midland, TX; nephews , Jeff Copeland (Melanie), Todd Swaim (Kathy), Chris Copeland (Krystal), Ryan Copeland (Shauna), Kyle Copeland; nieces, Ami Jones (Adam), Sarah Burger (Dusty), Laura Jones (Sam) and Paige Moss (Chris); great nephews, Curt Copeland, Hudson & Liam Jones, Mason Burger, Copeland Jones and Austin Moss; great nieces, Hayley Copeland, Mallory Burger and Paisleigh Moss; great great nephew and niece, Luke and James Marie Copeland. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Texas Oncology - Midland Allison Cancer Center, Gifts of Hope, PO Box 1323, Midland, TX 79702 or West Texas Food Bank, 1601 Westcliff Drive, Midland, TX 79703. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

Karen G. Hendrix, of Midland, Texas, was called home to her Heavenly Father on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the age of 67, after battling a long illness. Karen was born in Abilene, Texas on August 3, 1952 to J.C. and May Bell Copeland. She graduated from Midland High School in 1971 and shortly after met the love of her life, Harley D. Hendrix, whom she married on February 12, 1972. They had 39 wonderful years together. Karen worked for Dr. John C. Dean for many years and later on at West Texas Orthopedics until early 2019. She had a wonderful way with people and was very dedicated to her job. Karen loved being with her family and her nieces and nephews were her life. She was truly an aunt that every child deserves. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harley D. Hendrix, both of her parents, J.C. and May Bell Copeland. She is survived by her sister Linda Owen (Bill) of Miller Grove, TX; her brothers, Jackie Copeland (Pam) of Dallas, TX, Terry Copeland (Carolyn), Roger Copeland (Shelly) and Coyet Copeland (Julie), all of Midland, TX; nephews , Jeff Copeland (Melanie), Todd Swaim (Kathy), Chris Copeland (Krystal), Ryan Copeland (Shauna), Kyle Copeland; nieces, Ami Jones (Adam), Sarah Burger (Dusty), Laura Jones (Sam) and Paige Moss (Chris); great nephews, Curt Copeland, Hudson & Liam Jones, Mason Burger, Copeland Jones and Austin Moss; great nieces, Hayley Copeland, Mallory Burger and Paisleigh Moss; great great nephew and niece, Luke and James Marie Copeland. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Texas Oncology - Midland Allison Cancer Center, Gifts of Hope, PO Box 1323, Midland, TX 79702 or West Texas Food Bank, 1601 Westcliff Drive, Midland, TX 79703. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close