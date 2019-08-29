Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Joan Lann. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Karen Joan Lann, 72, of Midland, passed away after a long battle with Parkinson's disease on Monday, August 26, 2019. The family will receive family and friends for a viewing on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland, TX. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel, with interment following at Resthaven Memorial Park. Karen was born on December 14, 1946 to Gilmer and Ludy Davis in Midland, TX. She graduated from Midland High School, and lived the majority of her life in Midland. While working for the Midland Police Department, Karen met and married Boyce Lann on September 5, 1969 in Mexico City, Mexico. During her time in Midland, Karen also worked for prominent Midland doctors and H&R Block, where she helped and made many life-long friends. Karen was also an amateur botanist, ornithologist, naturalist, geologist, historian, and genealogist with a boundless love for nature. But her greatest accomplishment was raising four precocious sons that loved and adored her. Karen is survived by her husband, Boyce K. Lann of Midland; son, Jason and wife Angela Lann, grandchildren Isabella, Isaiah, and Rebekah of Macon, GA; son, Nathan and wife Gina Lann, grandchildren Samantha and Jonathan of Midland; son, Colton Lann and granddaughter Alyvia of Kingman, KS; son, Preston Lann of Arlington, VA; brother, Arthur Davis of Lindale, TX; sister, Mareda Briggs of Midland; sister, Lajayne Davis of Brownfield, TX. Karen was preceded in death by her brother Don Davis, and parents Gilmer and Ludy Davis. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests charity donations in Karen's memory be made to The American Parkinson Disease Association. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

Karen Joan Lann, 72, of Midland, passed away after a long battle with Parkinson's disease on Monday, August 26, 2019. The family will receive family and friends for a viewing on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland, TX. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel, with interment following at Resthaven Memorial Park. Karen was born on December 14, 1946 to Gilmer and Ludy Davis in Midland, TX. She graduated from Midland High School, and lived the majority of her life in Midland. While working for the Midland Police Department, Karen met and married Boyce Lann on September 5, 1969 in Mexico City, Mexico. During her time in Midland, Karen also worked for prominent Midland doctors and H&R Block, where she helped and made many life-long friends. Karen was also an amateur botanist, ornithologist, naturalist, geologist, historian, and genealogist with a boundless love for nature. But her greatest accomplishment was raising four precocious sons that loved and adored her. Karen is survived by her husband, Boyce K. Lann of Midland; son, Jason and wife Angela Lann, grandchildren Isabella, Isaiah, and Rebekah of Macon, GA; son, Nathan and wife Gina Lann, grandchildren Samantha and Jonathan of Midland; son, Colton Lann and granddaughter Alyvia of Kingman, KS; son, Preston Lann of Arlington, VA; brother, Arthur Davis of Lindale, TX; sister, Mareda Briggs of Midland; sister, Lajayne Davis of Brownfield, TX. Karen was preceded in death by her brother Don Davis, and parents Gilmer and Ludy Davis. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests charity donations in Karen's memory be made to The American Parkinson Disease Association. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close