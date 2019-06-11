Karen Mae Anderson, 62, of Lubbock went on to be with our lord May 6th 2019. She was born in Phillips, WI on August 16, 1956. She was raised in Catawba, WI and attended North Central Technical College. She then started her career as a medical transcriptionist in Wausau, WI. She was known as a vibrant energetic individual who without saying, loved life, family and various activities. She loved to travel, and make new friends. She will be missed by all whose life she touched. She is survived by her daughter, Stacy Lynn Anderson-Reyes; her parents, Paul and Marion Schuh; one brother and four sisters. She was preceded in death by her father, Claude Henry Anderson. Services will be on June 22, 2019 in Phillips, WI. We would like to express our gratitude for all our friends and family that have helped in this difficult time. Even though she is gone from the mortal bonds of this earth, she is now free to fly with the angels. For if we live, we live in the lord, And if we die, we die to the lord. So then, whether we live or die, we are the lords. Romans 14:8 Peace be with each and everyone. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 11, 2019