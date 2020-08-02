Kathie Janette Billingsley-Eggleston went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 24, 2020. A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Miller Family Funeral Home. Kathie was born on April 19, 1952. She grew up In Abilene, Texas and graduated from Abilene Hugh School in 1970. She attended Angelo State and earned her teaching degree in just three short years. She also obtained a Masters degree in Education from Hardin Simmons in Abilene. After 31 years as a Kindergarten teacher and a Reading Specialist with Abilene Independent School District and Midland Independent School District she retired to live on her grandfather Billingsley's land near Dunn, Texas. Kathie put her Christian faith into action everyday and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Abilene and First United Methodist Church in Midland. Kathie was a kind loving person that would do anything for those she loved! She loved all of her young students and taught countless children the love of reading. She could always be counted on to know all the details of family history. Her bright smile and kind heart will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her husband Mike Eggleston. She is survived by her parents Bill and Margaret Billingsley of Abilene; Her brother Cary Billingsley and his wife Becky; Her nephew Nathan Billingsley and his wife Erin and their daughter Sadie and her nephew Taylor Billingsley and his wife Emilie and their children Jack and Charlie.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store