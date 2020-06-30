Kathleen E. Kerth passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 from complications following a stroke. Born August 12, 1952 in Midland, Texas, Kathleen graduated from Midland High School in 1970. She later moved to Amarillo, Tx and attended West Texas State Univ. in Canyon and graduated with a bachelors degree. She worked in the food service industry most of her life; most notably Happy ISD and Amarillo ISD. She moved to the Houston area in 2018 to be nearer to family. She is survived by a sister, Diane K Davis, and two brothers; Randall H Kerth and C J Kerth Jr. Also several cousins, nieces and nephews. Due to the virus shutdown, no services are pending but burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Midland, Texas in the family plot.



