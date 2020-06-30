KATHLEEN E. KERTH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share KATHLEEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen E. Kerth passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 from complications following a stroke. Born August 12, 1952 in Midland, Texas, Kathleen graduated from Midland High School in 1970. She later moved to Amarillo, Tx and attended West Texas State Univ. in Canyon and graduated with a bachelors degree. She worked in the food service industry most of her life; most notably Happy ISD and Amarillo ISD. She moved to the Houston area in 2018 to be nearer to family. She is survived by a sister, Diane K Davis, and two brothers; Randall H Kerth and C J Kerth Jr. Also several cousins, nieces and nephews. Due to the virus shutdown, no services are pending but burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Midland, Texas in the family plot.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved