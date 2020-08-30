Kathleen Mary Baer passed from this life on August 22, 2020. She was born on April 24, 1963 in Clinton, Massachusetts to Mary Giard and the late Lionel Giard. She is survived by her husband, Donald J. Baer, Jr; children, Michael B. Baer, and Corey L. Giard; mother, Mary Giard; two sisters. A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home. Arrangements are entrusted to American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Crematory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store