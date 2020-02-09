Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathy Philips. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Kathy Philips, 68, of Midland, is survived by her son, Justin Alexander and grandchildren, Alexis and Christian Alexander of Midland; her sister, Linda Moreland and brother-in-law, Max Moreland of Farmington, NM; her brother, Marlin Davis and sister-in-law, Floy Davis of Pahrump, NV; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Kathy Philips is preceded in death by her father and mother, Truman and Evelene Davis and her niece, Tonya Davis. Kathy was born in 1951 and raised in Snyder, TX. She was the youngest of three children. Kathy graduated from Lee High School in 1969. In 1970, she went to work for Texas International Airlines as a hostess. She moved to Las Vegas, NV in 1977 and went to work as a cocktail waitress at the Sands Hotel and Casino. From 1984 until 1994, she worked secretarial jobs. She then got her real estate license and became a very successful real estate agent, working until December 2019 in Midland. Kathy was a single mother to Justin Alexander and a wonderful "Memo" to Alexis and Christian Alexander of Midland. Kathy enjoyed gardening, fishing, cooking and being a Memo to all her grandchildren. But most of all, Kathy enjoyed going to Ruidoso and spending time with her family. The family would like to express their gratitude towards Hospice of Midland, Midland Memorial Hospital staff, Linda Moreland, Marlin and Floy Davis, Caldwell Bankers, Century 21, and all family and friends. Kathy was worried about making sure to thank everyone. So, a special thank you to all from Kathy Philips! The family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00p.m., Monday, February 10, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel, with a reception following at the Branch at npw. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

