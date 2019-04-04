Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kayde Allen Shadden. View Sign

Kayde Allen Shadden, 15, of Midland passed away on Monday April 1, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Stonegate Fellowship. Kayde was born on December 29, 2003 to Stephanie and Jon Shadden in Midland, TX. Kayde was a kind and gentle person who loved spending time with family and friends. He attended Lee Freshman High School, where he was a member of the football team and participated in Agriculture. He was a dedicated and caring student, who will be greatly missed by many teachers, coaches and administration. Kayde was passionate about hunting and some of his fondest memories were with his brother, Lane, in Fort Davis at their Grandfather's ranch. They had even started riding horses and roping together. Kayde had a sweet soul and had so much goodness. His capacity to bring happiness to others was insurmountable with such a bright future. When you think of Kayde, celebrate the good memories you have of him. Those who knew Kayde, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. The world is a lesser place without him. He is survived by his mother, Stephanie Shadden of Midland; his siblings Lane Jarrett, Ean Shadden, Shelly Martin of Midland and Chelsea Shadden of Dallas TX. Grandfather Keith Maddux and Wife Peggy of Wink TX. Aunt Stacy Richardson and Husband David of Wink TX. Aunt Deanne Hamilton of Odessa TX. Grandmother Sheila Martin and Grandfather Alan Martin. Grand Aunt Golda Kelly of Saint Augustine FL. Grand Uncle Ronnie and wife Patsy of McKinney TX. Cousins Shelbi Richardson, Hollis Richardson, Dakota Dixon, Logan Laney, Catelyn Laney, Emily Guerrero, Cassidy Adams, Peyton Whites, Bethany Cox, Grayson Franks, Ashlyn Evans, Macy Evans and Hunter Evans. He is preceded in death by his father, Jon Shadden and Grandmother, Donna Maddux and Cousin Chelsea Lanely. Pallbearers will be Lane Jarrett, Brain Jarrett, Hollis Richardson, Riley Richardson, Garrett Whitehill and Kyelar Connally In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be donated to Head for Cure (North Texas), Boy Scouts of America. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com Funeral Home Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home

3800 N Big Spring St

Midland , TX 79710

