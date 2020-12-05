Keith Albert Copper Keith Albert Copper, a long time resident of Midland, Texas passed away November 4, 2020 at the age of 89. Keith was born in Casper, Wyoming to the late Keith Wilcox and Susie (Polley) Copper. His family moved to Torrington, Wyoming where he graduated from Torrington High school in 1951. Keith was a standout in football and received an All State letter. While in high school, Keith met the love of his life Alice Jean Edwards. They celebrated their 65th year of marriage this past April. Keith was employed at the age of 20 by Conoco Oil Company. He started out on a seismic crew and proudly noted he was a "Doodlebugger". Conoco moved him from the Rockies to Los Angeles to eventually Midland, Texas. He retired from Conoco in Midland as a draftman with 42 years of employment. An avid sportsman, Keith bowled in city leagues and coached youth bowling. He could also be seen golfing on any weekend at Ben Hogan. Keith was also known for his love of animals. He would find homes for animals that he found on the streets, many times these cats and dogs became household pets. One dog, Murphy became his companion everywhere he went. They could be seen at his church, St. Paul's Methodist doing yard work. Keith is survived by his wife Alice Jean Copper; daughter Kelley Copper Dawley and husband, J.D. of Allen, Texas; grandson, Keith Dawley of Allen, Texas; granddaughter, Colleen Lovett and husband, Jared of Birmingham, Alabama; and great-granddaughter, Copper Lovett. To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com
