Kellea Randolph Villarreal, 42, of Midland, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 surrounded by her family in Houston, TX. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Stonegate Fellowship. She was born on May 20, 1977 to Mark and Donna Randolph in Big Spring, TX. She graduated from Greenwood High School, in Midland. She worked for Concho Resources and was profoundly loved by her co-workers. Kellea is survived by her husband, Paul Villarreal; daughter, Brittney Smith- Villarreal; Sydney Villarreal; grandson, Luis (Javi) Carrasco; mother, Donna Randolph; sister, Kim Randolph and brother, Caleb Randolph. She is also survived by her in-laws, Gilbert Sr and Sylvia Villarreal. Kellea will be greatly missed by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and all of her friends that became family. She is preceded in death by her father, Mark Randolph and her grandmother, Lovie "Sassie" Randolph. Her family would like to thank all of the nurses, doctors and staff at Midland Memorial Hospital for the care she received while she was a patient. They would also like to thank her entire team at MD Anderson for the endeavors made to keep Kellea fighting until the end. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask to give in her memory to MD Anderson. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

