Kellea Villarreal, 42, of Midland, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 surrounded by her family in Houston, TX. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2:00PM at Stonegate Fellowship. Flowers can be sent to Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Kellea is survived by her husband, Paul Villarreal; daughter, Brittney Smith- Villarreal; Sydney Villarreal; grandson, Luis (Javi) Carrasco; mother, Donna Randolph; sister, Kim Randolph and brother, Caleb Randolph.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 3, 2020