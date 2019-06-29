Kelley Hayes, 58, of Midland passed away June 25, 2019. Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Christian Church of Midland. Kelley was born on March 15, 1961, in Midland, Texas to Wayne and Lou Peters. It was always clear that she loved the joy life can bring, her family and her friends. She was full of life and didn't shy away from declaring Jesus as the source of her joy and abundance. She was an example to us all to trust God and not let life's circumstances stop us from smiling. She is survived by children, Tanner and his wife Jodi and their two children Parker and Liam, Landon and his wife Cara and their 3 children Laney, Kipton, and Kingston Hayes; as well as her brothers, Doug Peters and Ryman Peters, and her niece, Jillian Peters. She is preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Lou Peters. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials be donated to Home Hospice of Midland. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 29, 2019