Kelley Joel Smith, 55, passed from this life on May 28, 2019. She was born to Clyde and Patricia Goodall on February 3, 1964 in Cortez, CO. She is survived by her parents; husband, Stephen H. Smith; children, Stephen C. Smith and Gayla D. Smith; one brother, Darin Goodall and three grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home. Arrangements are entrusted to American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Crematory.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 31, 2019