Funeral services for Kelly Jean Cox, 47, of Alpine, Texas will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at One Hope Church of Christ in Midland, TX with Scott Sheppard, Minister, officiating. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until service at the church on Thursday. Kelly was born in Corpus Christi, TX on September 30, 1971 to Delmar Travis and Jessie Bowden (Wright) Cox and passed away at Midland Memorial Hospital on April 5, 2019. Kelly grew up in Midland and became a Registered Respiratory Therapist because she loved helping others. She was recognized as a top leader in the respiratory field by the International Association of RRT's. She was family oriented , loved to cook and be with her family and friends. She enjoyed singing and dancing, floating the river; flowers and the simple, serene lifestyle. She liked making people laugh, loved her family, but her greatest joy and biggest accomplishment was being a mom to her four boys and "MoMo" to her two grandsons. Preceding her in death was her Father; one sister: Alice Anne Cooper; one brother: Jackie Cooper and two grandmothers: Dorothy Leist and Alice Wright. Surviving her are her four sons:, Scott Harrison and fianceé, Kate Hicks of Lewisville, TX; Dillon Carroll and wife Christianne of Midland, TX; Drake Vliem and wife Adrienne of Midland and Traver Vliem of Statesboro, GA ; her Mother: Jessie Cox of Midland; the boys Dads: Tom Vliem of Midland and Robert Wood of Abilene; three sisters: Marsha Cooper of Midland, Patty Cooper-Finch and husband Lindell of Midland, Joanne Locklar and husband Tag of Midland; four brothers: David Cooper and wife Ronda of New Braunfels, TX, Stephen Cooper and wife Phyllis of Midland, TX, Jimmy Cooper and wife Michelle of Midland, TX, and Charlie Cooper also of Midland; two grandsons: Axle Vliem and Jayden Carroll. Condolences may be sent to

