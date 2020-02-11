Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kelly R. Bane. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Kelly R. Bane, 82, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Midland, TX. He was born February 2, 1938 in Monongah, West Virginia to the late Margeret (Quenon) and Fred Bane. Kelly was married to Janice Bane who passed away in 2017. Kelly served others throughout is life. He was in the United States Air Force for four year. After the Air Force, he went back to school and received his Bachelor of Arts from Grand Canyon College in Phoenix, Arizona and a Master of Divinity from the School of Theology at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky. As a minister, he served churches in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Texas. After ministry, he became a local handyman in Midland where he built many handicap ramps to help people with mobility issues. He is survived by his son, Bill Bane and his wife Lisa, and grandchildren Jared Bane and wife Alaina, Jake Bane, and Joe Bane; great grandson Mason Bane. He is preceded in death by his wife, Janice Kay Bane. A memorial service will be scheduled at a future date.

