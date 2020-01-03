Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth C. Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Virginia "Ginny" Brantley Smith, 90, of Knoxville, TN passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Avenir Care Center surrounded by her loving family. Ginny was born on February 5, 1929 to Guy and Lillian Brantley in Abilene, TX. Ginny graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, Dallas, TX in 1946, graduated Baylor University, Waco, TX in 1950 and retired with Shell Oil Company after 35 years of service. Ginny was a long-time resident of Midland, TX. She enjoyed traveling to Europe, South America, Mexico and visited 48 states in her RV. Ginny will be remembered as a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend who always brought a smile to a room when she entered. She was preceded in death by husband Ray C. Smith who helped her raise four boys and husband Robert W. Smith whom she married later in life, her parents, Royal Guy & Lillian Moore Brantley, her brother Royal G. Brantley Jr. and her son R. Scot Smith. She is survived by three sons, Kenneth Smith and wife Cindy of Midland; Rob Smith and wife Cathy of Knoxville; Zach Brantley and wife Aurelia of Knoxville; ten grandchildren (Ashley Brown and husband Thomas, Whitney Wright and husband Richard, Haley Smith, El Burley and husband Tom, Christopher Smith, Amber Brantley and fiancée Chris Harden, Boone and Austin Brantley, Jacquelyn Marchman and husband Kellon and Jeffrey Bray; three great grandchildren (McKenna and Maxwell Brown and Naomi Marchman); and numerous nieces and nephews. Interment will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Killeen, TX with a reception to follow at Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home in Georgetown, TX. Online condolences can be made at

