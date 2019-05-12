Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Dale Biggs. View Sign Service Information Comanche Funeral Home - Comanche 411 West Grand Comanche , TX 76442 (325)-356-2531 Send Flowers Notice

Kenneth Dale Biggs of Midland, TX died in the early morning hours of May 9, 2019, and we know he is already busy swapping stories with St. Peter. Dale was born November 10, 1929 in Dallas, TX to Bonnie and J.C. Biggs, both of whom preceded him in death. Dale grew up in Comanche, TX where he earned his Eagle Scout award in 1947 while active in BSA Troop 19. Upon graduation from Comanche High School, he attended Tarleton College and earned his pilot's license before he was 20. Shortly thereafter he owned and operated a Mobil gas station in Comanche. Dale received his BS in Business from Howard Payne University while simultaneously keeping the books for his dad's grocery store and tractor business. He followed his undergraduate degree with a Masters in Mathematics from his beloved University of Texas . He also pursued additional graduate work in Physics from Trinity University. For those who knew our Dad, or Mr. Biggs, or Coach Biggs, or any one of the nicknames that students had for Dale (not suitable for printing), his love for teaching was evident in classrooms across the state of Texas and overseas, where he taught using practical and understandable activities. Campuses on which he taught included Austin Community College, Midland College, Incirlik AFB in Adana, Turkey, Lee High School in Midland, Trinity University, UT-Austin, Brownwood High School, Eastland Junior High School, and Comanche Junior High School and High School. Class topics ranged from Physics, Geometry, Mathematics, Calculus, Trigonometry, Algebra, History, Geography, Typing, Football, Basketball, Track, and even Golf. As a concerned educator, Dale also took active roles as a member and held positions at the local, district and state levels in the Texas State Teachers Association and Texas Classroom Teachers Association. He was active in the Optimist Club and long-time member of the Comanche Masonic Lodge. Dale had wanderlust. He loved camping with family and friends. He camped across Europe numerous times, including eight times sponsoring student tour groups from Midland. During summer camping trips, he taught countless adults, students and children how to water ski. Winter time activities included snow skiing, well into his 80's. Travel also included trips to Mexico, Canada, Turkey, New Zealand, Australia, and Chile plus almost every state in the Union. Whether you wanted it or not, Dale had a joke for you! To Dale, for 30+ years, Labor Day meant the annual family camping and dove hunt at the family farm in Comanche, despite the lack of doves. Dale often was ahead of his time. His mathematical/analytical interests led him to apply to be the first teacher in space, to tinker with his own alternative power sources, and to be an early adopter of technology including electric trucks, windmills and solar panels, long before their current popularity. Others may recall trying some of his vintner experiments from his own Indian Creek Vineyard where grapes were grown and blended in Comanche County. Dale was preceded in death by his first wife, Frances Caldwell Biggs and his brother, Lloyd Biggs and brother-in-law Walter Caldwell. He is survived by his wife, Agnes Schroeder Atkins Biggs of Midland, sister Louise Merritt and husband Fayette Merritt of Pensacola, FL, sister-in-law Peggy Biggs of Comanche, sister-in-law Jo Caldwell of Boerne, daughters Karen Biggs Stone and husband Dr. Steve Stone of Dallas, Kay Biggs Reese of Houston and the late Marcus Reese, Kim Biggs Stowers and husband Frank Stowers of Midland, and step-daughter Tina Atkins of Midland. Grandchildren include Amber Young and husband Jason of Mansfield, Dr. Emily Stone of San Antonio, Marcie Kuhl and husband Kevin of Tomball, Scott Stone and wife Ann of Whitefish, MT, Elizabeth Stowers and Katherine Stowers, both of Midland. Dale's life was enriched further with five great grandchildren, Alexis and Emma Young, Marcus & Kylie Kuhl, and Hank Stone, plus cousins, nieces, and nephews. A visitation with family members is scheduled for Tuesday, 5/14 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. in Midland at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in the Foyer. Services will be at the Chapel of Comanche Funeral Home in Comanche, TX on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Pallbearers will be Larry Caldwell, Scott Stone, Jason Young, Kevin Kuhl, Marcus Kuhl, Aaron Caldwell, Brad Biggs and Steve Biggs. Following the burial at Eastlawn Memorial Park in Early, TX, friends are invited to join the family at Humphrey Pete's in Early, TX to relive Dale's life with stories, jokes and fellowship. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Home Care Assistance for their loving care of Dale. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Midland, TX, the or the . Condolences may be offered on line at www.comanchefh.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from May 12 to May 14, 2019 