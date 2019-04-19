Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Delton Freeman. View Sign

After a long arduous battle with COPD, Kenneth Delton Freeman peacefully stepped from this life into the next on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Mr. Freeman was born in Brownfield, TX on February 16, 1937 but resided in Midland all his adult life. Mr. Freeman completed a successful career with Huntsman, Odessa and retired in 1999. Mr. Freeman was a loving husband, hard worker and loyal friend to many. He is preceded in death by parents, Willis and Dorthie Freeman; brother, Dee Freeman; sister, Connie Elaine Bristol. He is survived by his loving wife Nancy; children, Karen Fisher, Kathy Morgan, Kevin Freeman and wife, Kara; six grandchildren, Trey Cannon, Katie Melendez, Kara Kettering, Kristopher Morgan, Makayla Nipp, Kyler Freeman; and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel in Midland. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Home Hospice of Odessa, TX. They would like to express their gratitude for the outpouring of love and generosity recently received. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

After a long arduous battle with COPD, Kenneth Delton Freeman peacefully stepped from this life into the next on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Mr. Freeman was born in Brownfield, TX on February 16, 1937 but resided in Midland all his adult life. Mr. Freeman completed a successful career with Huntsman, Odessa and retired in 1999. Mr. Freeman was a loving husband, hard worker and loyal friend to many. He is preceded in death by parents, Willis and Dorthie Freeman; brother, Dee Freeman; sister, Connie Elaine Bristol. He is survived by his loving wife Nancy; children, Karen Fisher, Kathy Morgan, Kevin Freeman and wife, Kara; six grandchildren, Trey Cannon, Katie Melendez, Kara Kettering, Kristopher Morgan, Makayla Nipp, Kyler Freeman; and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel in Midland. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Home Hospice of Odessa, TX. They would like to express their gratitude for the outpouring of love and generosity recently received. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com Funeral Home Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home

3800 N Big Spring St

Midland , TX 79710

(432) 550-5800 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close