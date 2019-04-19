After a long arduous battle with COPD, Kenneth Delton Freeman peacefully stepped from this life into the next on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Mr. Freeman was born in Brownfield, TX on February 16, 1937 but resided in Midland all his adult life. Mr. Freeman completed a successful career with Huntsman, Odessa and retired in 1999. Mr. Freeman was a loving husband, hard worker and loyal friend to many. He is preceded in death by parents, Willis and Dorthie Freeman; brother, Dee Freeman; sister, Connie Elaine Bristol. He is survived by his loving wife Nancy; children, Karen Fisher, Kathy Morgan, Kevin Freeman and wife, Kara; six grandchildren, Trey Cannon, Katie Melendez, Kara Kettering, Kristopher Morgan, Makayla Nipp, Kyler Freeman; and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel in Midland. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Home Hospice of Odessa, TX. They would like to express their gratitude for the outpouring of love and generosity recently received. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 19, 2019