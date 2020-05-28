On May 17, 2020, Kenneth E. Griffin, a dedicated christian, loving husband and father of four, passed away at the age of 83. Anyone who had the fortune of knowing him will remember his friendly demeanor, tireless work ethic and uncanny ability to make you laugh. He was born on November 2, 1936, in Littlefield, Texas, to J.M. and Thelma Griffin. On October 18, 1958, he married his high school sweetheart, Betty Lou Purdy. Together they raised four children, Kelly, Kurt, Kevin and Kyle. In 1967, Ken moved his family to Midland, Texas, where he worked in the oil and gas industry as a piping estimator, piping designer and draftsman. After a long, successful career, Ken retired in 2016. His devotion to his faith played a significant role in his life inside and out of the church. Baptized in 1958 at Crescent Park Church of Christ in Littlefield, Texas, Ken remained active in the church by serving as deacon at Fairmont Park Church of Christ in Midland and teaching, mentoring and encouraging youth of the congregation. Bringing this light to his community, he coached youth teams at the YMCA and Little League of Midland sports programs, and also volunteered his time to the Midland County Sheriff Reserves. Ken's passion for brightening the lives of those around him extended into his talent for photography, which translated into his works as wedding photographer. Behind the lens, he helped capture special, unforgettable moments. And, those of us who knew Ken will remember him as an avid golfer. He played regularly for more than 30 years and was the ringleader of a group of "weekend hackers." Kenneth was preceded in death by his father, J.M., and his mother, Thelma. He is survived by his wife, Betty Lou, his brother, Melvin, his sister, Melba, his four children, Kelly, Kevin, Kurt, and Kyle, four grandchildren, McKenzi, Ashlee, Kelsey and Jamison, and four great-grandchildren, Kenlee, Zachary, Bailee, and Judson. While flowers are appreciated, the family requests that other contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 28, 2020.