Kenneth Lee Borgen passed away on November 11, 2019 in Midland, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Debra, and two daughters, Trudie and Audrie, his father, Norman, and sisters, Norma and Linda. He was predeceased by his mother, Marie, and sisters, Marie P. Jones and Janet Tyrolt. Kenneth and his wife have lived in Midland Texas since 1981. Kenneth was born September 30, 1950 in San Diego, California. As a young man, Kenneth learned how to fly from his father and successfully soloed in a 2 seat Cessna. Upon graduation from high school, Kenneth joined the Navy in 1968, during the Vietnam war. He served 4 years active duty and 2 years inactive reserve. After his discharge, Kenneth enrolled in Palomar College in San Marcos, California and chose to major in Chemistry. While attending Palomar College, Kenneth met Debra Ann Lounsbury and they wed in 1976. Kenneth completed his degree in Chemical Engineering in 1978 at California State Polytechnic University after which he accepted employment with the Halliburton Corporation in Rankin Texas. Kenneth has been a valued member of Halliburton for 41 years. His distinguished career began in Rankin and he held various roles in technology and achieved the title of Chief at Halliburton. While many aspire, few achieve this esteem, but Kenneth owned the title of Chief Technical Professional for 15 years. He was critical in teaching an immeasurable amount to numerous upcoming engineers. His colleagues and the Halliburton family highly respected Kenneth and regarded his kindness as abundant as his technical and geological savvy. Kenneth was one of the few "thinkers" left in the industry who always tried to stretch the limits of the operating boundaries by innovating new novel solutions, for which he was also granted US patents. While at Halliburton, Kenneth contributed his time and skills to benefit our community. Kenneth Borgen was a long-standing member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE). He was a member of the SPE Permian Basin Section for more than 3 decades and a winner of the SPE Southwestern North America Regional Completions Optimization and Technology Award in 2013. He presented and published technical papers on completions topics at SPE conferences and journals, and contributed to technical discussions in SPE articles. Kenneth became a Texas Master Naturalist, a service organization dedicated to the beneficial management of natural resources for the State of Texas. There he found a like-minded group of friends. He was the Vice President, Curriculum Director and editor of the newsletter. Kenneth would always step in where there was a need. He created great programs and arranged excellent field trips. He was the best dragonfly netter around and made maps for field trips so that no one ever got lost. At home, Kenneth was a master chef and he assisted his wife and daughters in obtaining their college degrees. He loved hiking through our National parks, riding bicycle with his wife, studying and investigating geology, photographing nature, and caring for his dog pack at home. Kenneth and his wife participated in many charitable events and he supported many local and National wildlife agencies and groups such as the National Parks Foundation, the Audubon Society, the Wildlife Federation and the Midland Master Naturalists. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the "Llano Estacado Chapter Texas Master Naturalists." LETMN, 1307 E Wadley Ave, Midland, Texas 79705. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Branch at npw, 3800 N Big Spring Street in Midland. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

