Kenneth Leon Buchanan, 77, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, June 5, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Stanton with Bob Highley officiating. Kenneth was born on November 20, 1942 in Lamesa, Texas to Herman and Lela Stephens Buchanan. He graduated from Lamesa High School and attended Wayland Baptist College. He accepted Christ July 26, 1963. He was ordained Deacon at Elgin Avenue Baptist Church in Lubbock on June 24, 1979 and served as Deacon for 41 years. He volunteered as Church administrator for Alamo Heights Baptist Church after retirement. He used his voice to sing praise to the Lord in both the choir and quartets. Kenneth worked 43 years for Parkhill Smith & Cooper. He is survived by his wife, Glee Buchanan of 55 years; two children, Kris Buchanan & wife Carlene of Stanton, Sheryl Spinks & husband Tracey of Stanton; five grandchildren, Courtney Jordan and husband Matt, Taylor Spinks and wife Haleigh, Kali Spinks and fiancé Colby VanderGraff, Kenzi Spinks & Cacey Buchanan; three great granddaughters, Trinity, Harlie, & Madison. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Lela Buchanan. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christmas in Action PO Box 3744 Midland, TX 79702 or Buckners Baptist Children's Home. Pallbearers are Taylor Spinks, Gary Harris, Johnny Todd, Jay Edwards, Wes Washam, and Kyle Womack. Honorary Pallbearers will be George Keesee, Don Coolidge, Bobby Trimble, Vernon Stokes, Jim Padgett, Danny Winchester, Darcy Knight & the Deacons at Alamo Heights Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 4, 2020.
