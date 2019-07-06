Kenneth Lynn Carter, 64, of Midland passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019. The family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel, with inurnment following the service at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 6, 2019