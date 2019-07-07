Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Lynn Carter. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Memorial service 10:00 AM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Kenneth Lynn Carter passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on July 3, 2019. Ken was born in Wink, TX February 25, 1955 to Billy Bob and Janice Carter. Ken graduated from Lee High School in 1973. He then attended Midland College where he graduated from Radiology School, moved to Lubbock to continue his education, and returned to Midland to become one of the first EMT's in town, working for Thomas Funeral Home. Among many other jobs, Ken had a long resume including brick laying, electrician, mowing lawns, construction, he had work ethic taught to him by his mother and father, up until he passed away, after a long-fought illness. Ken was a first responder at heart, serving most of his adult life to the Midland Fire Department from 1978-2005, serving as Captain of Station 8 for many years. He was looked up to by all first responders, and often trained the now veteran firemen serving our community today. Many of those that knew Ken, knew that any yard he was in charge of, was in pristine condition, and no one kept a better lawn than him. You could often find Ken at the softball fields or the golf course, where he enjoyed spending time with his friends, and especially his brother, Pete, and Dad. Most notably, this is where he met his match, Lezlie Carter. Lezlie and Ken married in 1995 and have built a fun, loving life together. They enjoyed traveling, golfing, and spending time with their daughters, Kristen, Kasie, and Nadalee, and most recently, their three grandchildren, Ryann, Brody, and Quinn. When they weren't playing golf or softball together, they enjoyed time at the lake house, and running a local car business together. Ken never found a challenge he wouldn't accept, or a friend he wouldn't offer to help. He loved deeply, although he may not have shown it, his closest friends and family know that his loyalty was to them. He was a man of his word, and always willing to lend a hand. He was a jack of all trades, able to fix anything that needed it. Ken was also a natural athlete, and had many broken bones to prove it. Ken is preceded in death by his father, Billy Bob Carter, brother Keith Jay Carter, and brother Edward "Pete" Carter. Ken is survived by his wife Lezlie, mother Janice Carter, daughters Kristen Brockman and husband Landon and Kasie Lunson and husband Scott, bonus daughter Nadalee Venters and husband Logan, grandchildren Ryann Stroud, Brody Venters, and Quinn Brockman, and several nieces and nephews, and other family. The family will accept guests at a Memorial Gathering on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A Celebration of Life will be held at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., with burial immediately following at Resthaven. The family would like to invite friends and family to enjoy light hors d'oeuvres and fellowship at The Branch immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Ken's memory to the endowment fund for his brother at Midland Memorial Hospital, Edward L. "Pete" Carter, M.D., Anesthesiology and Operating Room Endowment Fund. https://www.midlandhealth.org/main/giving-online , or mail to 400 Rosalind Redfern Grover Parkway, Midland, TX 79701. Honorary Pallbearers will be Landon Brockman, Scott Lunson, Logan Venters, Randy Scott, Gary Hicks, Beau Snowden, and the Midland Fire Department. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from July 7 to July 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

