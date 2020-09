KENNETH MACHACEK LEFT FOR HIS FINAL TAKE-OFF ON SEPTEMBER 23, 2020, WITH "SPANKY" HIS LOYAL BLUE HEELER IN TOW. HE DEPARTED ACCOMPLISHING ONLY WHAT MANY DREAM OF IN LIFE. HE WAS A MOTORCROSS RACER, RACE CAR DRIVER, AIRPLANE & HELICOPTER PILOT, SUCCESSFUL BUSINESS OWNER, ESTABLISHING: KDM HOT OIL SERVICE, INC. ON MARCH 3, 1977. KENNETH WAS GRATEFUL FOR HIS LOYAL EMPLOYEES AND OPERATORS WHO VALUED HIS SERVICES. KENNETH WAS PRECEEDED IN DEATH BY HIS BEAUTIFUL BABY GIRL, HONEY BABY MACHACEK AND PARENTS FRED & DORIS MACHACEK. LEFT TO CELEBRATE AND CHERISH HIS LEGACY IS: YVONNE WRIGHT, LIFE PARTNER, BEST FRIEND AND BUSINESS PARTNER RAMONA MACHACEK, SON J.D. MACHACEK, DAUGHTER LONI JO & HUSBAND B.J. JIVIDEN, PRECIOUS GRANDCHILDREN, WYATT & JESSE, BROTHER STEVE & WIFE BARB MACHACEK, ALONG WITH MANY OTHER LOVED ONES. A CELEBRATION OF HIS LIFE WILL BE HELD: TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 AT GOLF COURSE ROAD CHURCH OF CHRIST IN MIDLAND, TEXAS. VISITATION WILL BE FROM 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.. WITH HIS SERVICE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING FROM 3:00 - 4:00P.M. PALLBEARERS WILL BE CLOSE FRIENDS: TODD KELSO, BUBBA KELSO, PAT EARLES, TOMMY FULTON, SCOTT WARREN & DANNY DEAN. KENNETH WOULD BE HONORED IF YOU DIRECTED MEMORIALS TO: CARC, INC., POST OFFICE DRAWER 1808, CARLSBAD, NM 88221-9987. ARRANGEMENTS ARE UNDER THE DIRECTION OF NALLEY-PICKLE & WELCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY OF MIDLAND. ONLINE CONDOLENCES CAN BE MADE AT WWW.NPWELCH.COM