Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800

Kenny Wayne Varnadore, 34, of Midland, entered his heavenly home on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Stanton, TX. Kenny was born on May 17, 1985 to Terry and Tracie O'Steen in Odessa, TX. Growing up, Kenny loved his little brother, Kasey. He enjoyed Boy Scouts, fishing, and playing with his dog Cowboy. He loved playing football which developed his passion for the Dallas Cowboys. He thoroughly studied the statistics and all things football. At 18, he immediately began his career in the oil field working his way up to Drilling Consultant. Kenny excelled in math and thrived on learning. He was constantly conducting research to further his knowledge. During this time, he found the love of his life, Kimberly. Together they have three wonderful boys who worshiped the ground he walked on. As a family they loved traveling, spending summers at the beach or at the lake with his grandparents. Kenny loved a spontaneous trip to Las Vegas with his wife. He would always say, "What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas". If they were not traveling, Kenny enjoyed the simple things in life including back yard BBQs, teaching his boys ranch life and spending the day watching football, never missing a Cowboys game. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Varnadore; children, Brenden, Mason and Wyatt; parents, Terry and Tracie O'Steen; brother, Kasey Varnadore and grandparents, Glenn and Paula Smith, Zearlene Smith. He is preceded in death by daughters, Kendall Bryant, Megan Bryant, grandfather Chuck O'Steen, aunts Tonya and Trena Smith, Josh Brooks. Pallbearers are Terry O'Steen, Kasey Varnadore, Fabian Lane, Logan Lane, Zack Castillo, Blake Kizer. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Crossroads Church in Odessa with Dr. Griffin Jones officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at

