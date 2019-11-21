Kent Spraglin, 48 of Midland, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Viewing will be Friday, November 22, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Chapel. A funeral service will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Tru-Lite Christian Fellowship. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his mother, Willie (Dean) Spraglin; two sons, Kent Ryan Spraglin and Kayden Kent Spraglin; two daughters, Kentreka Spraglin and Promise Spraglin; one brother and seven grandchildren.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 21, 2019