Kevin Dee Taylor, 55, of Midland, was born on December 15, 1964. He passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Nelfa Taylor, children Karl, Kaitlyn, and Karson Taylor, parents, Mary and Harold Taylor, siblings, Tony (Connie), and Pam (Jonathan Brickey), along with many other family and friends. Kevin enjoyed a 27-year long career in the Midland Independent School District, with a majority of those years as a P.E. teacher at Bonham Elementary. He attended church at One Hope Church of Christ. He enjoyed life's simpler things such as his family, his bible, his dogs, watching sports, and a good ol' cup of coffee. He was an avid fan of The Cowboys and The Lee Rebels football. He loved nature and was an adventurist. Kevin saw the beauty in things others would not see. He always had a good childhood story to share with others that made him laugh, a laugh that was infectious to everyone around him. Kevin taught his children to trust in their faith. He encouraged them to work hard and demonstrated that work ethic in all aspects of his life. He surrounded everyone in his life with the love of God. He was an introverted man who was happiest with his inner circle of friends and family and always made time to spend with them, although that time never lasted past 9:30 p.m. as he would be sacked out on the couch. He was someone his parents could depend on, always available to mow the lawn or trim the trees. He was just as dependable as a husband. His whole family enjoyed his company. He was as consistent as his '93 Honda Civic. It was the first car he purchased brand new and it is still running today. It was his pride and joy. He not only used it as a car but as a means to haul lawn equipment. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, son, and much more. You will be missed by many. We will continue to love you and make you proud. The family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Friday, November 13, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel, with interment following at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
.