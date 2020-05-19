Kevin Eduardo Campos, 16 of Midland TX, passed away on Sunday May 17, 2020. Viewing will be Tuesday, May 19th from 12:00pm to 9:00pm at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 2:00pm also at Heavenly Gate Chapel. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his parents, Lizbeth Campos Rodriguez and Hugo Campos Martinez; sisters, Alejandra Campos and Emily Campos; a brother, Hugo Isaac Campos; grandparents, Ricardo Campos, Anita Martinez and Josefina Garcia.



